“How has being a member of BNI helped your business?” I asked Ken Prince of Ken Prince Coaching when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“It’s helped in all sorts of ways, many of them quite fundamental,” said Ken.
“Simply attending BNI, having one-to-ones, listening to the other members talk, gives me an invaluable insight into the challenges faced by small businesses – and the opportunities they try to take advantage of.
“That is really important for a business coach like me to understand.
“Coupled with that of course are the lasting relationships from the other members, which lead to referrals, which are warm opportunities to do business.
“On top of that, being a BNI member has really helped my personal development.
“BNI is a wonderful environment – it’s great to see how small businesses thrive when they support one another.”
After more than 30 years in leadership and employee development, Ken launched his own coaching practice in 2024. He works with local businesses to develop leadership, improve team performance and address common challenges, like confidence, communication and time management.
Ken delivers practical support with measurable results – “without the jargon,” as he says.
If you're ready to improve staff morale, boost productivity, or simply want guidance on helping your team shine, Ken is experienced, local and ready to help. He can be reached through kenprincecoaching.co.uk or via [email protected].
His final word? “If you haven’t visited a BNI chapter yet, I suggest you do.” So, if your company would enjoy the networking benefits Ken has described, please get in touch with me – [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass referrals to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
