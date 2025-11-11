“It’s really about enhancing your own wellbeing while supporting the wellbeing of others.
“That’s what the Melp Mindful Miles Fun Run on February 1 next year in Edenbrook Country Park in Fleet is all about. We hope it will help families keep to their own fitness goals throughout January, while supporting the Melp Foundation’s work,” said Sophie Kirk.
And how would she define that work?
“The MELP Foundation works locally with schools in Surrey, Hampshire and London, supporting young people’s mental health with the Melp app, workshops, therapy tools and expert-led programs.
“We also support women’s sports teams and sports academies from grassroots upwards, so again a lot of work in communities with women, children and young people.”
How important is the run?
“We are a small, local charity so events like the run are hugely important to us to raise vital funds and continue to provide support locally.
“There are three distance options – a 1km, perfect for children, families and beginners, a 5km community challenge for all levels, and a 10km for those looking for a bigger goal to kick off their year.”
And how has BNI helped?
“We are very grateful to you, Alyson, for funding our place in Hook BNI. The chapter has been a really important means by which we can reach local businesses for support in raising funds and awareness.
“The group has been super welcoming and engaged in getting involved, donating, supporting and shouting about what we do in any way they can.”
By Alyson Roach
