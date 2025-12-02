A motion calling for stronger protection of Hampshire’s nationally important landscapes won support at a recent meeting of Hampshire County Council.
The call, submitted by Cllr Juliet Henderson, urged the Government to maintain firm legal safeguards for National Parks and National Landscapes and to back recommendations from the Government-commissioned Glover Review to strengthen how these areas are managed.
Presenting the motion, Cllr Henderson said Hampshire’s landscapes were “the most valued and defining assets of our county.”
Cllr Henderson said: “There is nothing more restorative than a beautiful landscape.
“We heard recently from the Princess of Wales how nature really helped her recovery, and I think all of us know how we’ve come back from our last landscape feeling restored and putting life in perspective.
“Ultimately, this motion is about strengthening what already makes Hampshire special. It supports wildlife, protects landscape character, enhances community wellbeing, and ensures that future generations inherit a countryside that is not diminished on our watch.”
Cllr Louise Parker-Jones also spoke in support, stressing the risks of failing to act.
She said: “I cannot understate how important natural landscapes are. They are absolutely critical for our health and well-being and the health and well-being of our wildlife.
“We are in danger of losing precious land, and the impact that would have for future generations should not be underestimated.”
Cllr David Harrison added brief but firm support for the proposal, telling the chamber: “Great motion. I support it.”
Hampshire is home to some of the UK’s most prized natural environments, including the South Downs and New Forest National Parks, as well as the Cranborne Chase and North Wessex Downs National Landscapes.
These areas are vital for protecting wildlife and biodiversity, supporting efforts to tackle climate change, promoting public health and wellbeing, and boosting the local economy through tourism and sustainable land management.
The motion commits Hampshire County Council to urge the Government to retain strong national protections for designated landscapes.
Additionally, it supports the implementation of the Glover Review where appropriate and continues promoting and safeguarding the county’s unique natural heritage.
