Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has responded after a man was jailed for 20 weeks for a campaign of harassment against her.
On Friday (November 28), Deputy Senior District Judge Ikram sentenced Robert Hood, 59, to 20 weeks in custody, with 54 days already served, following his conviction for continued harassment of Donna Jones.
Passing sentence, the judge said Hood, of Southsea, had shown “a lack of remorse” and had struggled “to accept your criminality”.
“Your offence contained elements of sophistication, especially the production of your warrant to the victim,” the judge said.
“I do find that you have imparted harm on the victim and her ability to do her work. Your conviction here is aggravated by your previous conviction.
“You continue to show no remorse.
“The starting point must be a prison sentence, which is 20 weeks in prison, for which there is no credit as you pleaded not guilty.
“In considering a suspended sentence, I have decided this is not appropriate as there appears to be no real prospect of rehabilitation.
“At this time, your fixation is likely to amount to further offending.
“I am also issuing a restraining order without a timeframe, preventing contact with the victim, save through your solicitor.
“The unlimited period of this order is granted due to your obsessive behaviour in the past, your lack of remorse and the high likelihood that you will continue to reoffend and impact the victim.”
Responding to the sentence, Ms Jones said: “The court’s decision today is a clear warning to all those who believe they can terrorise their victims, circumvent the system and get away with it.
“Robert Hood is a notorious stalker who has insisted on continuing his sinister campaign against me and others.
“His tireless obsession has been relentless and caused serious distress to my loved ones, my staff and anyone else he can manipulate.
“He has shared personal information about me, including my home address, turned up at my office with falsified arrest warrants to remove me using reasonable force, created a ring of obsessive people by spreading false information, and used anyone he could to further his vendetta.
“I hope the court’s decision will bring some sense of justice for all those he has intimidated and manipulated.
“For the sake of my friends, family and colleagues, I sincerely hope this will end his vendetta and obsession with me and anyone I hold dear.”
