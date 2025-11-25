From Saturday, December 27 to Sunday, January 4, engineers will be carrying out a series of upgrades on the tracks around London.
Speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, George Murrell, route renewals director, said: “We are advising passengers to plan ahead and use alternative routes into the capital between Christmas and New Year.
“We are sorry for the disruption this closure between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction will cause, however these works will provide a more reliable journey for everyone who travels on one of the country’s busiest railways.”
More than 350 engineers will renew track, switches and crossings, and conductor rail between Queenstown Road and Nine Elms junction.
Platforms at Queenstown Road station will be altered to fit the new track layout. The work will also strengthen the railway’s foundations with new ballast and sleepers and improve electric power delivery to trains.
Train services will stop as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
No trains will call at London Waterloo from Saturday, December 27 to Sunday, December 28, with all services terminating at Clapham Junction.
Passengers will need to use alternative routes to complete their journeys into central London.
From Monday, December 29 to Sunday, January 4 a reduced timetable will run.
Queenstown Road station will be closed throughout the works. Vauxhall station will be closed from December 27 to 30, and again on New Year’s Day.
Trains will call at Vauxhall on New Year’s Eve and from Friday, January 2 onwards.
Ticket acceptance will be available on alternative routes, with details on National Rail Enquiries and the South Western Railway website. Further information on the project is available on the dedicated webpages.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.