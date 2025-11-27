A new partnership has been announced between Birdworld, the UK’s largest bird park, and Farnham Rugby Club Minis, bringing a unique blend of sport, education, and family fun to the local community.
As Birdworld undergoes a multi-million-pound redevelopment, including a 17,000 sq ft indoor play area and café, the park has teamed up with the community-based rugby club to engage families while promoting interactive learning.
The collaboration will also see Birdworld sponsoring the Minis’ 2026 tour kit, with the park’s new logo featured on the back of official tournament hoodies.
The Jungle Tour 2026, set to run from February 27 to March 1, will see youth players and their families travel to Ladram Bay Holiday Park in Devon to compete against teams from across the south.
To mark the partnership, Birdworld’s beloved Penguin mascot made a special appearance at a recent rugby festival at Farnham Rugby Club, entertaining crowds and cheering on young players.
Nick Briggs, minis tour sponsorship manager at Farnham Rugby Club, said: "We’re over the moon to have Birdworld on board as a sponsor for the 2026 Minis tour.
“Their focus on family fun, nature, and adventure perfectly aligns with the spirit of the tour. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic, jungle-themed tournament for our young players and their families, and we’re hugely grateful for their support."
Birdworld will also host a special visit for children from the rugby club in the New Year, providing an exclusive Park tour with hands-on educational activities.
Woodies Wheeler-Bennett, marketing manager at Birdworld, said: "Partnering with Farnham Rugby Club Minis feels like a natural fit for us. Our focus remains on inspiring families to learn about our incredible birds while having fun together. Supporting the Minis Tour and seeing our logo on their kit is a brilliant way to celebrate that shared ethos."
