The Haslemere Food Bank has been a lifeline for hundreds of local families and individuals, providing food, gifts, and company to those in need.
Over the past 12 months, the food bank has distributed 977 food packs to people in Haslemere and the surrounding villages, a figure projected to reach 1,020 by the end of December. While there has been a very gradual decline in the number of people requiring assistance, the demand remains high.
“It’s clear from the sheer number of people who come to us each week that the food bank will continue to be needed in 2026 and beyond,” said Jo Mackay, chair of the food bank, noting that winter months are especially challenging as households face rising bills.
One notable trend over the past year is that individuals living alone are increasingly struggling to make ends meet. Without anyone to share household costs with, these residents are particularly vulnerable to financial pressures.
The food bank recently held its annual Christmas event, which brought festive cheer to the local community. A total of 168 families received festive food packs, while gifts were distributed for approximately 350 school-age children. In addition, parents collected presents for younger children under four, and many grandparents also took gifts for their grandchildren.
To encourage reading, 273 book tokens were given out, allowing children to choose their own books at the Haslemere Bookshop. Hundreds of vouchers for free tea and coffee were also distributed, enabling residents to enjoy a cuppa on the house at either Oliver’s Café or Hemingways of Haslemere.
“This event, and all the support we’ve provided over the past year, wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the Haslemere community,” said Jo. “From residents, schools, and churches to local businesses like Sass & Spirit, Rock’n Shards, Curated Living, Past & Present, Haslemere Swan Inn, The Sportslocker, Haslemere Bookshop, Haslemere Leisure Centre, Tesco Haslemere, R Miles, The Prince of Wales, Hammervale, Rob Purdey Roofing, Grey Panther Management Ltd, and many more – we are incredibly grateful.”
“None of this would be possible without the enormous collective effort of all the volunteers at the food bank, not just in the run-up to Christmas but over the many months preceding it,” Jo added. “The volunteers at the food bank are a very special bunch of people, and we are so grateful to them for everything they do, week in, week out, throughout the year.
“Whilst I am sure we all wish that food banks were not needed, the sad fact is that they are. Certainly, for as long as people need us, the Haslemere Food Bank will be here to provide support.”
Finally, Jo added: “Thank you to everyone who donated or helped in any way to make today possible. All donations, however large or small, enabled us to make this happen. We genuinely couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you. Thank you so much. You’re all amazing!”
If anyone reading this is struggling to make ends meet, please visit the Haslemere Food Bank website to find out how to access support: https://haslemerefoodbank.com/
