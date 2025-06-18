The Ahmaddiya Women’s Association held an interfaith event in Tilford to invite women from across the region to come and learn about their faith and practices.
On Saturday, June 14, the Islamabad Tilford's Women's Association hosted the Women, Faith and Freedom in a Changing World event.
The association welcomed more than 130 women from across the region, including local dignitaries, school representatives, university professors and councillors.
The event started at 11am where guests were welcomed with drinks and refreshments. The formal proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, then a poem was prepared and read by girls.
A series of speeches followed then an interfaith panel including guest speakers Professor Amelia Hadfield, head of politics at the University of Surrey, and Reverend Sandy Clarke of the Bourne Parish. The talks touched on topics such as inspirational religious women, the media's representation of Muslim women, the role of women in peace building and the need for further change in society.
Samina Haque, the president of the Tilford branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association, said:"The modern perception of Islam has greatly stifled its pristine and unparalleled teachings.
“Looking down the corridors of history, the dawn of Islam in the 7th century brought a forgotten revolution, driven by the injunctions of the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be on him). It liberated women and restored their protection and honour, centuries before any feminist movement had taken its first breath."
The exhibitions aimed to dispel any misunderstandings about Islam. They included presentations on women in Islam, voices of British Muslim women, local talents of Ahmadi Muslim women, sustainability, humanitarian work, as well as interactive activities such as 'trying on a hijab', a Quran exhibition and a calligraphy station.
