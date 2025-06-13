The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for the South East, warning of torrential downpours that could lead to 30–50mm of rain in a short time, raising the risk of sudden flash flooding on roads and in low-lying spots.
Forecasters have also highlighted the potential for additional hazards, including lightning, and strong winds which could exceed 40 to 50 mph for brief periods.
A Met Office statement said: “Although many places within the warning area may not see any impacts, torrential downpours could bring 30 to 50mm of rain, with a chance of even greater accumulations in a few places.
“With much of the rain falling in a short space of time this brings the risk of surface water flooding. Large hail, strong and gusty winds, perhaps in excess of 40 to50 mph for a short period of time, and frequent lightning will be additional hazards though again many places will not see this occur.”
People are advised to stay indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary travel, especially by road. If travel is essential, motorists should drive with extreme caution and be alert for rapidly changing conditions.
Officials have stressed the dangers of floodwater, urging people not to attempt driving, walking, or swimming through it. In the event of fast-flowing or deep water, call 999 and wait for assistance.
Authorities are also asking people to check on vulnerable neighbours, including older residents and those with underlying health conditions, to ensure they have enough food, medical supplies, and support.
