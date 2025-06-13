After a year’s break, the high-octane community spectacle is back on Saturday, July 20 —and organisers promise it will be better than ever.
Chalet Hill will once again transform into the “Circuit de Monaco” of Hampshire, as homemade soapbox racers hurtle down the hill, navigating a twisting course to be the fastest over the finish line.
Powered only by gravity and a strong push at the start, the custom-built cars race downhill in a time trial, aiming to reach the finish line as quickly as possible.
The Bordon Soapbox Derby is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit charity event that aims to bring excitement and joy to the streets of the town while raising money for local causes.
The day will kick off with a car show at the EV car park opposite The Shed, where the first soapboxes will gather in the pit lane to undergo checks ahead of their big moment. The first racer is set to launch at 10.30am in front of a crowd expected to number between 8,000 and 10,000.
Preparations for the day have taken months, but the volunteers generally begin their work at 5am to ensure everything is ready for race time.
Every soapbox has a humble beginning. Teams typically start with the chassis, the structural backbone of the vehicle. Some repurpose old lawnmowers or trailers, others buy pre-made frames or build their own from scratch. From this point, teams consider stability, weight, and durability, all while keeping the fun factor front and centre.
Soapboxes from the 2023 event included creative tributes like Willy Wonka and Jaws, highlighting the imagination and dedication teams pour into their builds.
That 2023 race was Bordon’s first Soapbox Derby in over a decade - and it didn’t disappoint. Thousands lined the streets to witness the quirky, high-speed action. Nearly 20 racers competed, with local team The Fighting 17 clinching first place with a lightning-fast time of 26.02 seconds.
Teams for 2025 are eager to steal the top spot, but as always, the event is about more than just speed. It’s a celebration of engineering, creativity, and community spirit.
One such team is led by retired mechanic Alex Watts from Upper Hale, who will be the oldest driver in this year’s derby.
Alongside his long-time friend Peter Burge, Alex has built a soapbox inspired by their favourite Formula 1 team, McLaren. The pair got hooked on the sport after racing in Farnham’s now-defunct soapbox event.
Although Farnham no longer holds its own derby, its legacy lives on in Bordon. Many former participants and fans make the short trip down the A325 to continue the tradition.
Speaking to the Herald, Alex said the race is about more than fun.
“It’s a chance to have a laugh,” he said, “but also to inspire children to get into engineering and become passionate about cars.”
The duo's vibrant papaya orange soapbox has travelled the country, competing in multiple races each year. Their team name, Better Late Than Never, is a playful nod to both their age and the joyful, laid-back spirit of the event.
“It’s a really special atmosphere,” Alex said. “We have people in the pit lane jumping into the soapboxes and getting photos behind the wheel.”
The race route has been upgraded since 2023, partly due to roadworks on Chalet Hill, which resulted in a newly resurfaced track. The course has also been expanded to accommodate up to 50 racers this year—double the number of participants from the last derby.
Entry fees have been adjusted, too. The 2025 race requires a base fee of £150 per team, with a £25 discount for early bird entries. While this marks an increase from the £49 charged in 2023 for personal builds, it's a drop from the £199 required for commercial karts. Organisers say the new pricing reflects the rising demand and interest in the event.
Each entry includes a team T-shirt, baseball cap, race tickets, and a finisher’s medal.
To enter, teams pay the entry fee and build a gravity-powered vehicle designed to fly down Chalet Hill with just a push at the start line.
Teams can represent charities, businesses, or simply groups of friends looking for a great day out. Even Whitehill Town Council has hinted at a surprise entry.
The Bordon Soapbox Committee, Gary Newell, Barry Parker, Gareth Turner, and Lisa Collyer, have been working hard behind the scenes to grow the event.
Mr Parker said: “We take two years to plan this event and it is bigger, better, and bolder than 2023. We have double the entrants, a new format of racing, and a bigger track. What we’re trying to build is like a mini Goodwood—an event that brings together racing, music, food, and shopping, all to raise money for local causes.”
This year’s derby has attracted an impressive roster of sponsors, including WBRC, Whitehill & Bordon Town Council, Asmodee, Big Biscuit – Betty Miller, Biscoe’s Solicitors, BTE Automotive, Ewemove Bordon, Hermanos Mexican Food, Install Aircon, Jigsaw Construction Surrey Ltd, Kane FM, Moran Roofing, Piston Designs, SiteEquip, The Village Hotel (Farnborough), We Pack We Store, and YAPO Corporate Clothing.
Kane FM will be on-site providing live updates and broadcasting Derby coverage on the radio.
The event will benefit several local charities, including the Bordon Food Bank, The Green Room School, Greatham Primary School, and Help for Heroes. Teams are also welcome to raise money for their own chosen charities.
In a special announcement during her Civic Service, the mayor of Whitehill Town Council Cllr Catherine Clark confirmed she would officially open this year’s derby. She also invited the Soapbox Committee to choose her charity of the year.
Mr Newell said: “It was an honour to be asked to make a recommendation for the mayor’s charity this year. While we already support several fantastic local causes, we wanted to pick a charity that’s still very much a part of our community but in particular need of funding.
“For that reason, we’ve chosen Bordon Counselling Service. We hope this selection is supported by everyone—and by the new mayor.”
A big focus for this year is the entertainment surrounding the race. In a new partnership with Driven Life, organisers will showcase an extraordinary collection of vehicles, ranging from vintage classics to modern supercars, along with custom builds and motorbikes.
The vehicle exhibition is designed to provide fantastic photo opportunities and a chance for enthusiasts and families to see unique and rare cars up close. Many will be displayed by their proud owners, adding a personal touch to the event.
As the countdown begins, anticipation is building for what promises to be a thrilling, family-friendly celebration of creativity, competition, and community spirit.
