A former mechanic from Farnham is showing no signs of slowing down in retirement – in fact, quite the opposite.
He retired two years ago after 44 years working in the town for AW Auto-services, but retirement hasn’t stopped Alex from spending time around fast vehicles in pursuit of greater velocity.
He competed in the first Farnham Soapbox Race back in 2019 and has since become a regular on soapbox tracks across the country.
The soapbox circuit is an opportunity for people to get creative and have some fun, and his team name, “Better late than never”, is a nod to the light-hearted and spirited atmosphere the events provide.
Each soapbox is built by a local group or business, relying purely on gravity and a sharp shove off the start line to race to the finish line.
While Farnham no longer hosts its own soapbox race, just down the road in Bordon, the soapboxes have returned for a day of fun on Sunday, July 20.
Alex and his long-time friend Peter Burge have built their own soapbox, which has taken them months to perfect.
This year, the pair have decided to enter four events, including Westbury in May, Burghfield in June, Bordon in July, and Cookham Dean in September.
Alex said: “We aimed to keep the costs down to as little as possible as we think it adds to the fun of the soapbox race.
“We could spend thousands on a soapbox, and some people do, but we’ve only spent £300 over two years of running ours.”
They said the race was an opportunity to “have a laugh” but also to “inspire children to get into engineering and become passionate about cars”.
Alex added: We have people in the pit lane at events jumping into the soapboxes and getting photos behind the wheel – it’s a really special atmosphere.”
The vehicle can reach more than 30 mph but “it feels fast when you’re so low to the ground,” said Alex, “especially when the crowd’s cheering you on.”
However, controlling the soapbox at high speeds can be tricky at times.
“The soapboxes can be difficult to handle at times, and things can go wrong if you’re not careful,” said Alex.
“There are roll cages and safety harnesses, but if you flip over it could hurt – though that’s rare, and most soapboxes make it to the finish line, either on their own or with a helping hand.”
Alex and Peter will once again be raising money for Phyllis Tuckwell, a Farnham-based charity close to Alex’s heart, as several friends and family have been been in hospice care.