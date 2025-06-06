Schoolchildren and dignitaries celebrated an age-old tradition in Woolmer Forest as they carried out a special blessing.
Children from Woolmer Hill School took a short trip to Walldown Ancient Monument, behind Alpine Road, to build a bower and continue a ritual that has taken place for centuries.
Famed 18th century naturalist Gilbert White recorded that on two of the highest points in the Royal Forest of Woolmer stood two bowers made from the boughs of oak. One was called Waldon Lodge and the other Brimstone Lodge, and the keepers renewed them annually on the Feast of St Barnabas, which fell on Midsummer’s Day - June 11.
Among the guests were East Hampshire District Council chairman Cllr Graham Hill; Cllr Linda Delves, deputy mayor of Whitehill; and Reverend Kate Lloyd Jones, associate priest for Blackmoor and Whitehill. Representatives from the Deadwater Valley Trust conservation charity and a Gilbert White impersonator were also in attendance.
A bower is a shady place under trees or climbing plants in a garden or wood, and at Woolmer Forest they are traditionally formed from oak.
Bill Wayne, vice chair of the Deadwater Valley Trust, said: “Three hundred years ago a Selborne minister wrote about a similar annual event on Midsummer’s Day and there have been bowers in place at the site for many years, going back to Norman times.”
It was the first time at the event for Cllr Hill and Rev Jones, who enjoyed seeing the children dancing and singing around the bower.
Rev Jones said: “This is the first time I have done something like this but it is great to see the kids coming down from their school just through the trees and take part in building the bower.”
Cllr Delves said: “My first love in Whitehill and Bordon was the heritage society and I’m delighted to come down here and see the children get involved in the traditions.”
