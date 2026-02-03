A village church in Grayswood became the focus of a community vigil on Sunday, drawing attention to the lives of children growing up in war zones around the world.
Families from across the Haslemere area gathered at All Saints Church on Sunday, January 25 for All Our Children, a family vigil organised by Solidarity 4 Palestine Haslemere.
Children and families took part in creative activities inspired by global cultures, including making a Sudanese toub dress, decorating stones with patterns drawn from Congolese kuba textiles, and writing messages of hope to children in Gaza. Artwork and messages shared by children in Gaza, alongside their hopes for the future, formed a central part of the display.
Layan, aged eight, from Gaza wrote: “My dream is to have a safe house for my family instead of the house we lost, and to become a dentist in order to bring my family everything they ask for.”
Ahmed, 12, added: “My wish for this year is to return to our school again, and for Gaza to become beautiful and safe again, just like it once was.”
A powerful centrepiece of the vigil was a set of scrolls measuring 24 metres in total, laid before the church altar beneath the stained glass windows. The scrolls listed by name thousands of children killed in Gaza, recording how old each child was when they died, from babies under one year old to 17-year-olds. The scrolls have travelled across the UK, appearing at major demonstrations and cathedral vigils.
Local resident Liz Coxeter created a display of early spring bulbs inspired by childhood innocence and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. She said: “These flowers are offered in hope — for peace, for life, for a gentler world.”
Haslemere councillor Claire Matthes said: All our children deserve to grow up in safety, with love and support – no child is a legitimate target in war.”
Funds raised were donated to Save the Children. Solidarity 4 Palestine Haslemere thanked Reverend Fi Gwynn and the Diocese of Guildford for hosting the event.
