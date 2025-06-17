A faith group from a village near Farnham rallied in force to get involved in a local clean-up, helping to achieve a record turnout.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), based at Islamabad in Tilford, stepped up after hearing at a Tilford Parish Council meeting that participation in recent clean-up events had declined.
Determined to make a difference, the youth group quickly mobilised members from across the Farnham area for the event on Saturday, June 14.
More than 30 volunteers - including children, parents, and the elderly - gathered to remove litter from streets, parks, and public spaces throughout the village. Their presence brought renewed energy and visibility to the campaign.
As a gesture of thanks, the nearby Mubarak Mosque Islamabad provided refreshments for all participants, adding to the community spirit of the day.
Cllr Ijaz Tahir said: "The dedication shown by the youngsters from our community has been truly inspiring. Their efforts have shown what we can achieve when we work together."
Volunteers worked cheerfully throughout the morning, filling dozens of bags with rubbish. A standout moment came when one young participant discovered an expensive mobile phone on Tilford Street and immediately took steps to return it to its relieved owner, highlighting the group’s values of honesty and public service.
Firas Ahmad, youth leader of the association in Tilford, said: "Our faith teaches us to serve our communities and protect the environment.
“When we heard the clean-up needed support, our members were eager to help at short notice. We're especially grateful to Mubarak Mosque for providing refreshments.
“We're proud to call ourselves Tilfordians. It has been our home for the last four decades and so will continue to support local initiatives."
The group has pledged ongoing support, encouraging all residents to help keep Tilford beautiful.
