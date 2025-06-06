In his address, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad said: “Some people believe that simply offering sacrifices of animals fulfills the spirit of Eid. In reality, the true purpose is fulfilled only when we are prepared to sacrifice our ego and pride, reform ourselves, uphold our responsibilities, and fulfil the right of God and His Creation. Only then can we truly fulfil the objective. Otherwise, merely wearing nice clothes and enjoying food is meaningless.”