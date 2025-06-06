Thousands of worshippers gathered at the Mubarak Mosque in Tilford on Friday (June 6) for one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar: Eid al-Adha.
Ahmadiyya Muslims from across the UK and around the world travelled to Islamabad in Tilford, with an estimated 3,000 people joining in communal prayer and listening to a sermon delivered by their Caliph, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad.
Eid al-Adha, the second major Islamic festival of the year, includes a special Eid prayer in addition to the five daily prayers.
The Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community delivered a sermon following the prayer, marking the completion of Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Though the sermon was delivered in Urdu, it was translated into 14 languages to accommodate the global audience.
In his address, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad said: “Some people believe that simply offering sacrifices of animals fulfills the spirit of Eid. In reality, the true purpose is fulfilled only when we are prepared to sacrifice our ego and pride, reform ourselves, uphold our responsibilities, and fulfil the right of God and His Creation. Only then can we truly fulfil the objective. Otherwise, merely wearing nice clothes and enjoying food is meaningless.”
One of those in attendance was Dr Rabia Ahmad, who said: “We are here to offer our prayers to God, in the morning we get ready to come here then we have a prayer followed by a sermon by his holiness. Afterwards, families gather to enjoy meals together.”
Nooresahar Ahmad added: “ We gather here today to hear the sermon to remind us of how significant our lives are and what sacrifices we should make to make our lives and the community better.”
As the Islamic week runs from Sunday to Thursday, with weekends falling on Friday and Saturday, many Ahmadiyya Muslims took annual leave from work to attend the event.
Eid al-Adha, known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' is distinct from Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. Instead, Eid al-Adha commemorates the story of Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God—a narrative shared by all three Abrahamic faiths: Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.
In keeping with tradition, a ritual sacrifice of sheep is performed.
