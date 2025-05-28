A long-running festival dedicated to a classical great will return to a village near Farnham this Friday.
And organisers of the 73rd Tilford Bach Festival have pulled a few strings as some Canadian visitors are taking part in a new addition to the annual event.
The hills around Waverley will be alive with the sound of classical music this weekend with the works of Johann Sebastian Bach being celebrated over three days.
A milestone will be marked as the festival’s orchestra in residence is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with the London Handel Players being led by their musical director Adrian Butterfield.
Excitement is also stirring as the Toronto University Choir will be the special guests at a new feature of the festival on Sunday, June 8.
Friends from the wider Bourne benefice will travel to Tilford for a special 10am service at All Saints with churchgoers being led in worship by the Canadian visitors, with the same choir performing later at 5pm during a Baroque Masters concert.
The festival will begin at 7.30pm on Friday with a celebration of Scottish Baroque music from the salon to the Highland Fling at All Saints.
Guests can expect a fusion of traditional Scottish fiddle tunes and folk-influenced baroque with the concert being followed by a 9pm ceilidh at the Tilford Institute.
There’s a treat on Sunday with Mass in B Minor BWV 232 being performed, with guests being promised a “rich tapestry of voice and instruments” that “combine drama with emotional and spiritual depth”.
The festival launched by All Saints organist Denys Darlow in 1952 in celebration of his favourite composer now attracts some of the very best British and international musicians.
Donations are welcome are ticket sales do not cover costs, for more details and tickets visit https://www.tilfordbachfestival.com/programme/
