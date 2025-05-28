For the benefit of Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, there will be Sgt Pepper-linked event on a Waverley estate this weekend.
The charity is confident they can fund their new south Farnham hospice with a little help from its friends.
And they will get another little nudge towards their target this Saturday as an Art & Music in the Garden event is taking place at the Greenhills Estate in in Tilford.
Central to the event from 1pm to 5.30pm will be a double-decker bus containing works of art by pop artist Sir Peter Blake, including album covers from The Beatles classic Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, along with The Who, and Paul Weller’s Stanley Road.
Alongside these will be photographic works by Mike McCartney, Paul’s brother, including rare images of the Beatles.
The bus will be parked near the gallery which will be hung with original artwork and limited edition prints by Sir Peter and a host of British artists like Damien Hirst, Bruce McLean, Frank Bowling and Donald Hamilton Fraser.
From 2pm there will be live music by The Ukaye Ukes, Edwin Baker and his jazz quintet; and Gary and Elle Branch, a father and daughter vocalist and sax duo known as Songs & Sax.
Guests are encouraged to bring garden chairs, blankets and picnics and to hear a gardening talk/demonstration by Cathy Brooks-Welch.
Lance and Alexandra Trevellyan, owners of Greenhills House, are hosting the event and Ruth Masters, fundraising manager at Phyllis Tuckwell offered her thanks to them and CCA Galleries, the headline sponsor of the event and to NFU Mutual and The Sculpture Park who are supporting sponsors.
Tickets, available from www.pth.org.uk/greenhills-estate are £50, which includes a welcome drink and summer berries with ice cream and all the money raised will go to support Phyllis Tuckwell.
