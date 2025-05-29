Taking your pet abroad? Whether it is a dog, cat or ferret, it needs a passport so a Surrey vet has set up Farnham Pet Travel to help.
Under the UK–EU agreement announced last month, pet passports are being reintroduced in place of animal health certificates which were the post-Brexit equivalent.
The move has been welcomed by organisations such as The Kennel Club, but many pet owners are still uncertain about how the system works. That’s where Farnham Pet Travel comes in.
It has been established by Dr Iain Hutchinson, a Farnham born-and-bred veterinary surgeon and former student of St Andrew’s and William Cobbett Schools in Farnham and Alton’s Eggar’s School and Alton College.
Dr Hutchinson said: “I have issued export health certificates, animal health certificates – and, prior to 2021, EU pet passports – to thousands of pets for travel to over 100 different countries.
“In line with the existing rules, I am currently supplying animal health certificates but, once the new rules come into place, I will be issuing pet passports.”
Iain qualified as a vet at the University of Cambridge, before working as an official veterinarian (OV) – one carrying out government-funded statutory testing and other veterinary services on behalf of the government – in the only veterinary practice inside Heathrow Airport.
Since 2020 he’s been working as a locum OV, helping established veterinary practices at Heathrow and elsewhere with their export services. Having recently returned to the area, Iain launched Farnham Pet Travel in the spring of 2025.
Dr Hutchinson said: “Until we know when pet passports will be returning, my booking system will continue to offer appointments for animal health certificates.
“However, any appointments taking place after the implementation of passports will receive the more flexible pet passport instead.”
