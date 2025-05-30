Farnham & Bordon Reform UK members had a capital encounter last night (Thursday, May 29) when they welcomed the party’s first member on the London Assembly.
Alex Wilson talked at the well-attended meeting in Haslemere about his ideas to reduce knife crime and improve housing in London.
The guest speaker also outlined the challenges of dealing with Sadiq Khan and the net zero agenda before taking part in a lively question and answer session.
Ged Hall, the Reform UK Chairman for Farnham and Bordon said: “This was a really enjoyable evening as people got a chance to hear Alex speak and then have a few drinks with him afterwards.
“It is great to have an elected representative come all the way down to Haslemere to speak with us."
