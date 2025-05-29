Essential food items weighing a total 104.55kgs have been donated to Farnham Food Bank by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Islamabad (Tilford).
The donation reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to community welfare and social responsibility, especially with living costs continuing to rise and families facing food insecurity.
The donated food items will help provide vital assistance to individuals and families struggling to make ends meet, ensuring that no-one locally goes hungry.
A spokesperson said: “As Muslims, we believe it is our duty to serve humanity and help those in need. Our faith teaches us compassion, charity, and community support
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to assist Farnham Foodbank in its incredible work, and we hope this donation will make a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most.”
The AMYA insist their support for the Farnham Foodbank is more than just a charitable act; it is an essential step toward building a stronger, more compassionate society.
They say by helping those in immediate need, AMYA Islamabad aims to contribute to a culture of solidarity and kindness within the local community.
