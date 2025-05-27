Campaigners fighting the expansion of Farnborough Airport have made a call to concerned residents as a peaceful protest will take place this Sunday (June 1)
Politicians and scientists will take a stand alongside residents and campaigners against plans to increase the number of private jet flights from the site.
Cllr Paul Follows, Waverley Borough Council leader and opposition leader at Surrey County Council, is set to speak at the protest along with Dr Pete Knapp, an air quality scientist who researched air pollution at Imperial College.
The event co-organised by the Farnborough Noise Group, Extinction Rebellion and affected residents comes ahead of a new public consultation on private jet flights from the airport.
The family-friendly event will begin at 11.30am at the Southwood Park car park on Ively Road, with speeches at the airport entrance off the Whittle Memorial Roundabout at 12.30pm.
Plans to increase the number of private flights from Farnborough Airport have proved controversial with Farnham & Bordon MP Greg Stafford last week raising concerns in Parliament over the new public consultation.
Waverley Borough Council also issued a strong statement on May 16 against expansion while MPs and councillors in surrounding constituencies and boroughs have also formally voiced strong opposition to the expansion.
“Private jet travel benefits only a privileged few, but the environmental consequences will be shared by all,” said Cllr Follows.
“Waverley residents must not be left to pay the price for private jet pollution.”
Farnborough Airport claim the environmental impact of its proposed rise – which could see the number of annual flights rise from 50,000 to 70,000 – won’t be as large as feared because it serves smaller aircraft.
They’ve also highlighted the airport’s importance both locally and nationally as it employs 3,000 people and generates £1.9bn for the UK economy.