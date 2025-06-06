Local Liberal Democrats are claiming victory following the Government’s commitment to extend free school meals in England to all children in families receiving Universal Credit.
The policy, which will start in September 2026, represents a significant investment over three years and is expected to benefit around 500,000 children nationally.
Experts have predicted it will lift more than 100,000 children out of poverty.
The Lib Dems said in Surrey alone, 28,221 households receiving Universal Credit included children as of May 2024, equalling a 14.5 per cent increase over the past year.
The change comes after sustained Liberal Democrat campaigning.
Local Liberal Democrat campaigner Theresa Meredith-Hardy welcomed the announcement.
She said: “I'm a local mum to two young girls and the news today touches my heart.
“As a country, we need some compassion and this is a great example of a policy with compassion at the heart, but one that makes sense both financially and morally.
“It shows what having 72 MPs in parliament can do. Now we need to go further and make sure no child is left without access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”
In March, the Government rejected a Lib Dem-backed amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill that would have mandated automatic enrolment and extended eligibility. The U-turn is now being welcomed as a direct result of that pressure and reflects a key Liberal Democrat manifesto pledge.
Cllr Paul Follows, Lib-Dem opposition leader at Surrey County Council, said the announcement was a vital step forward.
“Extending free school meals is a vital step forward, and I'm pleased to see additional support going to families across Surrey,” said Cllr Follows, who is also leader of Waverley Borough Council.
“However, I must be clear that this funding is likely coming directly from Surrey County Council, and I have little confidence in the Conservative administration's ability to manage this process effectively.
“Their record on financial management is woeful, and I fear this crucial initiative may suffer as a result. While I remain hopeful that this can be delivered seamlessly for the sake of the children who rely on it, I will be watching closely to ensure that this support reaches those who need it most.”
Campaigners say the new policy will ensure healthier meals at school, which in turn can improve children’s nutrition and concentration. Research suggests that better nutrition leads to stronger academic performance. For many families, the financial impact will also be significant, with potential savings of up to £500 per child each year.
National and local Liberal Democrat representatives have hailed the Government’s decision as a major policy breakthrough and a clear sign that sustained campaigning can lead to real and lasting change.
