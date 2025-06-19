Police investigating a housefire in Alton in which two pensioners died have arrested a further man on suspicion of murder and arson.
The 32-year-old man from Aldershot is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the April 14 incident on Heron Close which claimed the lives of Stan and Roma Rickman.
Emergency services were called to the road on the Wooteys area of the town around 4am but sadly found the pair, aged 91 and 88, dead at the scene.
The aforementioned 32-year-old has been bailed with conditions until September 18 while enquiries continue.
A 15 year-old boy from Bordon, and two boys from Alton, aged 15 and 16, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have also been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.
