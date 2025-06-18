For almost a century, St Joan of Arc church has been a cornerstone of the local Catholic community, where worshippers have gathered in faith and fellowship.
But now the historic building in Tilford Road, Farnham faces a grave threat, with its roof needing urgent repairs to prevent further damage.
The much-loved brick church, which recently marked its 95th anniversary, has been a spiritual home for generations of Catholics.
Parish priest Father Simon Dray explained that urgent work is needed to keep the building safe and in good condition for years to come.
“So many people have come to pray here, and now we know that after celebrating 95 years, some work is needed to keep it healthy,” he said.
The building faces a serious risk as the original nails holding the tiles in place have deteriorated over time, threatening the security of the entire roof. Repairs are estimated to cost between £250,000 to £300,000.
“We’re going to have lots of lovely little events. We’ve had a concert, we’re having bingo nights, and we’re looking for great ideas from our parishioners,” Fr Dray said.
He stressed that the church’s future relies not only on fundraising but on the prayers and support of everyone who values what the church has meant to Farnham over the decades.
“But there’s going to have to be a lot of prayer, a lot of people understanding just how significant this church has been in their lives — from baptisms, marriages, and funerals, to week in, week out, lots of people coming to offer the Lord their thanksgiving and adoration,” he said.
He added: “So we need to be praying for this church, we need to be fundraising for this church, making people aware just how wonderful this church has been in the life of the Farnham community.”
The church has a unique history. After the First World War, parish priest Fr Etienne Robo saw that Farnham’s older Catholic church, St Polycarp’s, was too small for the growing congregation.
Fr Robo, originally from France, secured land for the new brick church and decided to name it after his home country’s national hero, St Joan of Arc, who had been canonised just ten years earlier in 1920.
The dedication was also meant to be an act of reparation for Farnham’s role in the saint’s burning at the stake. Cardinal Beaufort, who was involved in St Joan’s trial, is said to have lived at Farnham Castle, a local link that makes the church’s name especially significant for the town.
Parishioners now hope the community will come together once again to honour this legacy and preserve the church for future generations.
A recent concert by the Hart Male Voice Choir was the first in a series of planned events to support the appeal, raising over £3,000.
Details of upcoming fundraising events and ways to support the appeal can be found through the church’s parish channels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.