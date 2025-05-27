There have been few leaders who have given such an example of humility and service as the late Pope Francis, right up to the end of his life.
He recognised the wonderful diversity in mankind and encouraged us to embrace differences without prejudice and with an open heart.
This love extended to creation as he followed his patron, St Francis of Assisi, in love and respect for our planet, recognising the need to care for our earth and to stop our actions destroying it.
Pope Francis was a strong advocate for all countries to work together to reverse the trend of climate change for the benefit of everyone.
He worked hard to encourage dialogue with all faiths and those who do not have a particular faith system. He respected each person and listened to them without judgement.
He sought by example to renounce the trappings of power, to live simply. This went against what the world sees as important, power and status.
The things that can bring tensions and violence. He deplored the cruelty of war and the wanton destruction of life.
He had his critics, but he was human and the first to accept that he could make mistakes.
However, what we see in his life is, not only, the reflection of Christ’s message to us, but also the reflections of great teachers of other faiths, who strove to bring people to a deeper understanding of our human condition and how we can live together in harmony with each other and our world.
Jean Halliday, of Saint Laurence, Petersfield.
