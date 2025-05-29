It’s been 70 years since the last train on the Petersfield to Midhurst railway made its way through the Rother Valley.
Reminders still exist, like the embankment next to Herne Farm Leisure Centre in Petersfield and Rogate’s former station and platform in Nyewood.
But the little-used branch line remains part of the local psyche – with an art exhibition inspired by the old railway and its landscape currently providing another reminder of the golden age of steam.
The café at Petersfield station is hosting a Rother Valley Way art exhibition with three taking place throughout the spring and summer.
The first opened on April 25 while the third and final exhibition will be on show from June 23 to July 22, with every piece on show produced by a local artist.
The Friends of the Rother Valley Way – which has ambitions to reopen most of the line between the two towns as a shared foot and cycleway – and the Hampshire Community Rail Partnership have come together to hold the exhibition, which is part of the Railway200 celebrations.
And there’s still time for local artists to take part, with the closing date for the final exhibition being Friday, June 6.
“The themes for the work include any landscape or response to the route of the old Rother Valley railway from Petersfield to Midhurst,” said Sue Webber in her open call for submissions.
“This can include landscape, people, plants, historic, abstract, maps. The works will not be for sale for but display only.”
“We would love to see how our local artists will visually interpret this important piece of our area’s heritage,” said Malinka Van Der Gaauw of the Friends of the RVW.
Artists interested in making a submission will find more information about size guides, delivery and entry details at https://suewebberdotart.wordpress.com
