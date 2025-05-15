Pianist Angela Zanders is giving a lecture on Fanny Mendelssohn’s Easter Sonata and a recital of the work at two local venues.
She will be at St Christopher's Church in Haslemere as part of the Haslemere Music Festival on May 25 at 3pm, and St Peter's Church in Petersfield on June 7 at 7.30pm.
Angela said: “Fanny Mendelssohn's wonderful compositions are only gradually becoming better known after decades of neglect. Her Easter Sonata for piano was first performed under her name just 15 years ago.”
Tickets for the Haslemere event, priced £13 (under-19s £5), are available from the Haslemere Hall box office at https://www.haslemerehall.co.uk/sales/genres/music/fanny-mendelsohn