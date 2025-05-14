Haslemere's Lion Green will be paw-sitively lively this Saturday, May 17, as the RSPCA Fun Dog Show returns as part of the Haslemere Festival. The event, running from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, promises fun for dog lovers and families alike.
Registration opens at midday, with entry fees set at £4 per class or £10 for three classes. Participants can compete for rosettes in various categories, including Best Veteran (10+ years), Best Rescue (sponsored by Amery Vets), Best Child’s Friend, Prettiest Bitch, Most Handsome Dog, Dog Most Like Its Owner, Best Puppy (up to 12 months), and Best Child Handler.
Attendees can also enjoy children's activity stalls, a plant stall, and browse animal-themed items and accessories. Pizza and ice cream will be available.
All proceeds from the event will support the RSPCA's ongoing efforts in animal welfare within the local community. For more details, visit the Haslemere Festival website.