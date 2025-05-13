A protected area of the South Downs National Park has become the centre of a legal dispute after unauthorised development transformed farmland into a makeshift caravan site.
Travellers arrived at the site on Friday, May 2, with machinery and cleared and levelled the green site in the middle of the South Downs National Park, which the council described as "unauthorised engineering operations".
Gravel and what appears to be a septic tank were then added on land near Blind Lane in Lurgashall, Petworth. Chichester District Council were quick to respond, issuing an initial Temporary Stop Notice, but the site was soon occupied by multiple caravans, prompting the council to escalate legal action. The council then secured a High Court injunction to halt further activity on the two-hectare field near Lurgashall.
This injunction prohibits any further unauthorised works or vehicles and caravans entering the site. If a person fails to comply with an injunction, this could result in a custodial sentence.
“Planning regulations exist to protect our countryside and communities,” said Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council. “Where these are ignored, we will not hesitate to take action.
“We want to assure the community that we are doing everything in our power to respond to this. We will also be working with those on the site, local parish councils, and the local community, to offer support.”
An Enforcement Notice has also been served, requiring the land to be restored to its original agricultural use and the removal of all unauthorised structures, vehicles, and caravans.
MP Andrew Griffith condemned the development as an “illegal breach of all respected planning standards and behaviour,” adding that it undermines the integrity of the planning system.
The South Downs National Park Authority expressed its concern and is working closely with the council to address the situation. Sussex Police have acknowledged the issue but stated it is a civil matter and are liaising with local authorities.