Gravel and what appears to be a septic tank were then added on land near Blind Lane in Lurgashall, Petworth. Chichester District Council were quick to respond, issuing an initial Temporary Stop Notice, but the site was soon occupied by multiple caravans, prompting the council to escalate legal action. The council then secured a High Court injunction to halt further activity on the two-hectare field near Lurgashall.