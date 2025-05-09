New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Adriano Italian Restaurant & Deli at 3 Beacon Hill Road, Hindhead, Surrey; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: The Cellar Camino at Council Offices, The Burys, Godalming, Surrey; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Myfroyoland at 23 Downing Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: Oliver's Coffee Shop and Wine Bar at Oliver'S Coffee Shop, 3 Charter Walk, West Street, Haslemere; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Bramley Golf Club Ltd at Bramley Golf Club, Links Road, Bramley, Guildford; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Ramster Gardens Tea Rooms at Tea Rooms, Ramster, Petworth Road, Chiddingfold; rated on April 15
• Rated 3: The Alfold Larder at 10 Chapel Field Close, Alfold, Cranleigh, Surrey; rated on February 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Borelli's Bar and Restaurant at 3 Borelli Yard, Farnham, Surrey; rated on April 15