Residents at Bourne Wood Manor Care Home in Farnham were treated to a special surprise as they marked VE Day with a heartfelt celebration of stories and shared memories.
The Farnham branch of the Royal British Legion made a surprise visit to the home to honour the ‘Greatest Generation Ever’.
Residents and staff had prepared for the occasion by decorating the home with flags and poppies, and even creating a special VE Day-themed flower bed.
Bourne Wood Manor is currently taking part in the annual Porthaven Garden Challenge, an initiative involving all Porthaven Care Homes.
The competition encourages residents and staff to get involved in gardening, promoting creativity and sensory enjoyment. This year’s theme is VE Day, and the display at Bourne Wood Manor left members of the Royal British Legion deeply impressed.
Resident Julia Speer said: “It is so important to celebrate VE Day and it was vital something was done during the war as unless something was the UK would be a very different place.”
Members of the Royal British Legion spent the afternoon chatting with residents, sharing tea and cake, and reminiscing about wartime experiences. To round off the celebration, bagpipes were played in the garden, and everyone joined in singing classic 1940s songs.
Chairman of the Royal British Legion, Davie Watters, said: “It has been fabulous to come down to thank the residents for the huge part they played during the war and to their endurance, selflessness and ability to adapt and overcome in the darkest time of their young lives.
“It is testament to them being the greatest generation ever in the history of this small island nation. It has been an absolute privilege to come down here not just to celebrate but to hear the stories they have.”