Farnham commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a poignant wreath-laying ceremony at the town’s war memorial, honouring those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War.
The service was led by the Rt Rev Christopher Herbert, former Bishop of St Albans, who offered prayers of remembrance and reflection. Local dignitaries, veterans, and residents gathered to pay their respects on this historic occasion.
Wreaths were laid by the Mayor of Farnham, Cllr Brodie Mauluka, and a representative from the local branch of the Royal British Legion, in a solemn tribute to the fallen.
The ceremony included a moving rendition of the Last Post, sounded by a lone trumpeter, followed by a period of silence. A bagpipe player added a further touch of tradition and poignancy to the proceedings.
VE Day, Victory in Europe Day, marks the end of the war in Europe on May 8, 1945, when Allied forces accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany.
Eighty years on, Farnham came together to remember the bravery, resilience, and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom.
The event was a dignified and heartfelt reminder of the cost of peace.
In the evening, Farnham was due to host a parade and beacon lighting event at Gostrey Meadow.