Farnham’s events marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day began on Thursday morning (8 May) with a flag-raising ceremony and an official proclamation.
The town joined communities across the country in acts of remembrance, with civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion, and military personnel from Farnham’s Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment in attendance.
Children from St Andrew’s, Potters Gate, and St Polycarp’s primary schools also took part in the commemorations.
During his proclamation, Farnham Town Crier Micheal Stephens, said: “80 years ago today the United Kingdom and its allies from all around the globe celebrated VE Day and the end of the war in Europe.
“Today, as we come together to commemorate what came to be known as VE Day, our thoughts turn to the thanksgiving and remembrance of those millions that gave so much to achieve the freedom that we all enjoy today.
“We remember those we lost, those who were wounded or scarred, those hose lives were changed forever by war. Nobody was immune from that conflict. Let us pause to remember their sacrifice.”
Councillor Brodie Mauluka, Mayor of Farnham, who helped raise the flag, said: “Every day we have to celebrate a day like today, VE Day, which gave us the freedoms we are enjoying today.
“Without the people who sacrificed their lives, this wouldn’t be happening and we would be living in a different world.
“So we appreciate and give thanks to everyone who was involved in today.”
Davie Watters, Chairman of the Farnham branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “It is a very important day as this is quite possibly one of the last large events where we are able to thank the generation that came through that period of time, and gave us the freedoms that we enjoy today – democracy, freedom of speech.
“It’s a chance to be able to thank them personally for everything they contributed to making today happen 80 years ago.
“The endurance and suffering, the darkest of times, yet the resilience to fight so fiercely hard to obtain victory is completely humbling. “So, it is our privilege and honour to thank them.”
Further events throughout the day include a commemoration at the town’s war memorial at midday, and a beacon lighting ceremony at Gostrey Meadow in the evening, featuring live music, a VE Day tribute, and refreshments.