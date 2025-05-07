A homecare firm which helps people around south west Surrey is feeling bowled over after joining forces with a charity which provides holiday opportunities to people affected by dementia.
Sights have been set on a trip to Lord’s cricket ground after Right at Home UK chose Dementia Adventure as its new national charity partner.
The three-year partnership reflects the firm’s “continued commitment” to improving the lives of Guildford and Farnham people affected by dementia by supporting their families through meaningly experiences and initiatives.
The link-up will see Dementia Adventure – a charity that provides supported holidays and nature-based activities for people living with the condition and their carers – and RAH branches coming together to hold community initiatives.
The “Green Letter Days” will be special activities or excursions that are designed to help individuals with dementia enjoy the outdoors.
The first to take place locally will be a trip to Lord’s on Monday, May 17, with the experience open to RAH clients and anyone living with dementia.
“I am delighted that two organisations that I have great belief in are going to be collaborating,” said RAH Guildford and Farnham managing direct and Dementia Adventure trustee, Alastair Shanks.
“I had the privilege of joining a Dementia Adventure holiday on the Isle of Wight and the positive impact was remarkable.”
Things are definitely hotting up as RAH Guildford and Farnham staff and some clients are warming up for a sponsored firewalk challenge.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to face fears, bond as a team, and raise vital funds for a cause close to our hearts,” said Liz Young, RAH GF’s marketing and recruitment manager.
For more information about Dementia Adventure, visit www.dementiaadventure.org while more details about the firewalk and upcoming RAH events can be found at www.rightathome.co.uk/guildford-and-farnham/