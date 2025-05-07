As the country prepares to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, communities across Surrey and Hampshire are inviting residents to join in a range of meaningful celebrations.
From open-air concerts and beacon lightings to themed afternoon teas and wartime storytelling sessions, towns and villages are finding unique ways to honour this historic day.
Here’s how some local areas are paying tribute to this landmark moment in history:
Thursday, May 8
Farnham
The commemorations will begin with a proclamation and flag raising at Farnham Town Hall at 9am.
Then, Farnham will join communities across the country in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special evening event.
The tribute will take place in Gostrey Meadow between 8pm and 9.45pm, featuring live music, a ceremonial beacon lighting, and reflections on the significance of the day that marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.
Highlights of the evening will include a performance by the Alder Valley Brass Band and a musical tribute from vocalist Victoria Cluskey, who will perform popular wartime songs. Winston Churchill’s famous Victory broadcast will also be played, providing a powerful moment of historical reflection.
Surrey Deputy Lieutenant Bill Biddell will read a formal VE Day tribute before the evening concludes with the lighting of the beacon by the High Sheriff of Surrey, Peter Cluff, part of a nationwide act of remembrance.
Organisers say all are welcome and are encouraging residents to come together for what promises to be a poignant and celebratory occasion in honour of a defining moment in British history.
Bordon
The VE Day commemorations in Bordon will begin at 9am with a flag-raising ceremony outside Forest Community Centre, followed by the lighting of the beacon at Whitehill Village Hall at 9.30pm, as part of a national rendition of I Vow to Thee My Country. A moment of national pride and remembrance.
Pear Tree Court Care Home, Horndean
For a heartwarming community gathering, Pear Tree Court Care Home is hosting a VE Day street party at 1pm.
With entertainment, food, and plenty of camaraderie, it’s a perfect way to celebrate this historic occasion.
Petersfield
Petersfield will mark VE Day with a moving service at 9.45am in The Square, followed by a parade in the town centre.
Veterans, dignitaries, and locals will come together to honour the sacrifices made during World War II.
Alresford
The Watercress Line will host VE Day celebrations with music from a ukulele band at Alresford station, plus a display of 1940s vehicles, including wartime jeeps.
Visitors can enjoy a train ride with a range of ticket options including afternoon tea or fish and chips. The day promises to be an engaging mix of history and nostalgia.
Aldershot
Aldershot will join the nationwide beacon lighting celebrations at 9.30pm in Manor Park, following a day of reflection and music.
The event will include a performance from Cove Brass, a talk from local historian Paul Vickers, and a beacon lighting ceremony to symbolise the "light of peace."
Visitors are encouraged to bring torches as the evening winds down.
These local celebrations provide a meaningful and engaging way to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, offering everything from heartfelt services and historical tours to family-friendly activities and community gatherings.
Guildford
Guildford Borough Council has shared the full programme for two civic events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day 80) on Thursday 8 May.
At 9am a short public flag raising ceremony will be held at the Guildhall on Guildford High Street.
The Town Crier will mark the official start of the day's commemorations with the VE Day proclamation in the High Street. The Revd Canon Simon Butler will welcome assembled guests and members of the public for a short public flag raising ceremony. From the balcony of the Guildhall a trumpet fanfare will accompany the raising of the VE Day 80 flag.
People are also invited to Stoke Park from 8pm onwards for the evening celebration. There will be food vans on site, but people are also welcome to take their own refreshments.
The evening’s entertainment will kick off at 8.45pm with a performance by professional singer, Emily Martine. In celebration of VE Day, Emily will bring the spirit of the 1940s to life, singing a mix of classic wartime hits, swing tunes, and British anthems that will take you back to the days of victory and resilience.
This will be followed by a formal welcome from Deputy Mayor elect, Cllr Jane Tyson, with a response from Colonel (Retd.) Patrick Crowley, Deputy Colonel, Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.
The VE Day Tribute will be read by local actor, Michael Cochrane, as the lamplight of peace is lit by a local veteran. This lamp represents the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.
One of over one thousand beacons across the country, will be lit at 9.30pm. Those gathered will be invited to sing the great British hymn “I Vow to Thee my Country”. This will be led by the Vivace Chorus as the community stands side by side in gratitude and honours the many sacrifices that secured our freedom. The event will close at 10pm.
Haslemere
On May 8, a service will take place at the town’s war memorial at 10am, to remember those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War. This date marks the exact anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in 1945, when peace was declared across Europe.
Friday, May 9
Alton Cemetery Tour
In honour of War Graves Week, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will lead a free tour of Alton Cemetery at 2pm.
The cemetery holds the graves of soldiers from both world wars, including that of Victoria Cross recipient Commander Augustus Arger.
Donations to the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation are welcome.
Beech
Beech Village Hall will screen The Brutalist, a poignant film about the life of a Hungarian-Jewish architect, starring Adrien Brody.
The screening will be followed by a community gathering, offering a reflective look at the aftermath of VE Day. Tickets are available for £6.50.
Saturday, May 10
Alton
The VE Day 80th Anniversary Convoy, the last commemorative convoy of its kind, will pass through Alton and Hampshire with vintage military vehicles travelling from Southwick to Milestones Museum in Basingstoke.
A unique opportunity to view these vehicles at strategic points along the A31, culminating at Milestones Museum.
Haslemere
On May 10, the town will host a free family event on Lion Green from 3pm to 9pm. The event is sponsored by Haslemere Town Council, Haslemere Events, the Shottermill Great War Memorial Trust and the Haslemere Festival.
A highlight will be a full-size replica Spitfire on display, with a genuine WWII Spitfire flypast scheduled for the opening ceremony. For a chance to join the pilot in the sky, a special raffle is being held – only 200 tickets are available at £20 each.
Sunday, May 11
Tilford, Village at War
In May 1944, Allied troops began assembling in the towns and villages of southern England, setting the stage for the largest amphibious landing in history.
Villagers in Tilford braced themselves for the rumbling of heavy trucks as American forces made their way into the village. In 2025, the Rural Life Museum will host the 25th anniversary of Village at War, alongside the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
This immersive event, running on Saturday and Sunday, May 10 to 11, will bring history to life with military encampments, RAF plotting rooms, bomb disposal demonstrations, wartime rationing, and air raid chaos.
Visitors can also enjoy 1940s music at the Frensham dance hall, and those wishing to truly experience the atmosphere are encouraged to dress in period clothing. Be warned – expect loud bangs and gunfire throughout the day. A fantastic celebration not to be missed!