Alton will take centre stage in a poignant event this weekend as a special vehicle convoy marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day passes through the area as part of its route.
Following the success of convoys starting in 2017, the organisers of Commemorative Convoys are once again embarking on a journey to reflect on the end of World War II in Europe.
The 2025 event on Saturday, May 10, however, could be the final official convoy of the vintage Second World War vehicles, bringing to the end years of volunteer-led commemorations.
Alton residents are encouraged to line the streets and join the celebrations as the 65-vehicle convoy travels through the town.
Vehicles this year include a 1943 K4 Fire Engine, a Daimler Feret Scout car, an International Harvester cargo truck and several motorbikes, including a 1942 Harley Davidson.
Organiser John Leete said: “The support for us has been very enthusiastic for us over the years and we’ve worked hard to ensure that our military history is not forgotten
“But, for various reasons, we feel it’s the right time to call time on the convoys in their present form.
“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and hope the community will join us in making this last convoy truly special.”
After leaving Southwick at 10am, the convoy will travel through North Boarhunt, Wickham, Droxford, Corhampton, Warnford, West Meon, Meon Hut, East Tisted, and Lower Faringdon.
It will approach Alton from the A31 around mid-morning, arriving via Whitedown Lane (A3390), turning right onto the B3349, then left onto New Odiham Road (B3349). The convoy continues through The Avenue before making a scheduled stop at Lasham Airfield around 11am.
At 11.30am, it will then head towards Basingstoke via Winslade, arriving at the Milestones Museum at around midday.
A spokesperson for the event added: “If you haven’t attended before, you’ll find we receive incredible encouragement from the public along the entire route.
“Let’s make this final convoy a special moment in Hampshire’s history.”
Among the special guests at the event will be John Dickson. Now in his 80s, John was injured as a child in London by one of the Nazi flying bombs.
After taking a public bus to hospital, he lost sight in one eye and became one of the first civilians to be fitted with an acrylic prosthetic eye.
Having lived through the war and been personally impacted by it, John offers a poignant connection to the history of that era
The convoy is being planned in close cooperation with Hampshire Police and relevant authorities, and will once again be escorted by members of the Royal British Legion Riders Branch.
This event is held in association with the Armed Forces and veterans’ organisations, and supports the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.