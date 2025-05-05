Crowds streamed into Gostrey Meadow last weekend as Farnham turned out in force for the 37th annual Great Farnham Duck Race — one of the town’s most cherished traditions.
Excitement rippled through Gostrey Meadow on Saturday, May 3 as spectators gathered along the River Wey to watch fleets of bright yellow rubber ducks race downstream.
More than 300 competitors, who had been in intensive training for months at the site of sponsors Birdworld, were ready for action.
At the start of each heat, the ducks were poured into the water from Long Bridge, marking the start of the race. From there, the plucky paddlers bobbed their way downstream, all vying for the coveted title of Champion Duck 2025.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Farnham Weyside and supported by local groups, including Farnham’s Air Cadets, the event proved to be another quacking success.
After a cloudy start, the weather cleared up, providing perfect conditions for rubber ducks and cheering crowds.
Families enjoyed traditional amusements, children’s rides, and live music from the Rock Choir, while food and drink stalls kept the crowds well-fed and refreshed.
Ducks were still being adopted on the morning of the race for £2, with each entry offering a shot at a prize.
Co-organiser Micheal Buttler said the amount of money raised for charity was still being tallied up, but the event had been a memorable one.
“We’d like to thank Birdworld for sponsoring the event but we also want to thank the people of Farnham again for attending and for all their support.”
All proceeds will benefit good causes, with this year’s nominated charity being The Woodlarks Centre, the much-loved care home and activity centre located on the edge of Farnham, and Seeds for Development, which supports communities in Uganda through agriculture, enterprise and education.