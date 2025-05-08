Steam trains, bunting and a ukulele band were to the fore as VE Day 80 was celebrated at Alresford station on the Watercress Line.
There were trains pulled by the Canadian Pacific steam locomotive running throughout the day, while a diesel shuttle service ferried passengers to and from the Alton mainline station.
The Ukes of Wallington provided musical entertainment on their ukuleles, while people dressed to party like it's 1945 added to the historic feel of the occasion.
Outside the station were displays of 1940s cars and Second World War military vehicles.