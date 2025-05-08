Bordon and Whitehill celebrated and commemorated the 80-year anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, May 8.
Veterans, members of the public and council staff gathered at the Forest Community Centre at 9am for a flag-raising ceremony followed by speeches and a bagpipe performance.
Bordon’s Garrison has a long and significant history with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and veterans of the corps were in attendance for the event. The first REME soldiers arrived in 1945, and Bordon served as a key training location for personnel for many years, including the training of the corps’ first battalion.
Also in attendance was Pat Darton, 82. She was only two and half years old in 1945 when the war ended. She said she doesn’t remember much of the day but her father Tom Wood served in World War Two in the Commandos.
Pat said: “I think it is very important we remember those who served in the wars not only for those who came back but to remember the lives of those who didn’t.
“My father fought in the war and his military background helped him in later life when he came back to the UK after the war and became a postman.”
Bagpipers from the Sacred Heart Catholic Church band played after the speeches and added to the atmosphere at the forestry centre.
Pat said: “I only live up the road and I could hear them practicing as I walked down for today’s celebration it just added to the special day.”
Leader of Whitehill Town Council, Cllr Andy Tree, said: “I’m really pleased with this morning’s event to mark 80 years since the Victory in Europe whilst the day is one of celebration we must remember the horrors of war.
“Deputy Town Mayor Cllr Lynn Malikoff-Johnston did us proud with her speech and the Bagpipe players were a fantastic addition to the day.
“Tonight’s beacon lighting is a good way to conclude the evening and I hope more people can make the journey down.”