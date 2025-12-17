A theatre and arts centre delivered some Christmas cheer to Ukrainians from across East Hampshire when it hosted a screening of a festive film from their homeland.
Credit is due to The Phoenix and East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) for hosting a special screening of the Ukrainian language Christmas film Пригоди S Миколая or ‘The Adventures of St Nicholas’ in English.
The December 16 screening in the snug Station Road cinema also gave Ukrainian families from across the district to get together and socialise, with the added entertainment of the film.
East Hampshire residents have taken in 558 Ukrainian guests since they were forced to flee their homes following the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.
Councillor Graham Hill, Chairman of EHDC, said: “I’m really proud that we’ve been able to put this event together for our Ukrainian guests.
“These families have been ripped from their homes by war, a situation I couldn’t imagine having to come to terms with.
“The film screening was such a happy occasion, and it was great to see how much they enjoyed it.”
Rob Allerston, CEO of the Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre, said: “Listening to the stories of those that attended the screening of The Adventures of St Nicholas reminded me of the privileged life I lead, safe from war and close to my loved ones.
“In opening the Phoenix’s doors to our Ukrainian guests we hoped to give brief respite to those living amongst us.”
Cinema returns to The Phoenix in the New Year with a January 6 showing of Four Letters of Love.
The 12A film, which will be shown at 2.30pm, is a romantic drama starring Piers Brosnan, Helena Bonham-Carter and Gabriel Byrne, with tickets priced £6 (£5 concessions) plus £2 booking fee from www.phoenixarts.co.uk
