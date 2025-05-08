Some of the most important representatives of Greece in the UK were in attendance when Farnham artist Stavros Kotsiréas held a private view to open his Silent Nature exhibition in the James Hockey and Foyer Galleries at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham on April 12.
Among the guests were Yiannis Tsaousis, the ambassador of Greece to the UK, Mariana Varvarigou, the head of diplomacy at the Greek embassy, and Georgios Boutlas, an attaché at the Greek embassy. There was singing by the duo Ariadne, comprising Lydia Kotsiréa and Ed Allen.
Stavros said: “The show is a presentation of three parts of my artistic journey. The first part is the landscape work in the Foyer Gallery - sketches with ink, oil paintings and smaller acrylic paintings. Also we have a small section of the bronze sculptures of mine.”
Part three of the exhibition, in the James Hockey Gallery, is Stavros’ version of “show your working” - paintings produced from three-dimensional pieces, put together from found objects and mounted in wooden boxes, which give viewers a glimpse into his creative process.
The boxes contain a huge variety of items - old books and keys, seashells and stones, glass prisms arranged like a football floodlight, and circuit boards and wires accompanied by an on/off switch.
Stavros said: “The next stage of that artwork is to find an electronics expert to connect it all up and see what we get. I may have built the next super-computer!”
Although Stavros has lived in Farnham for 25 years and staged around 150 exhibitions, this is his first in Farnham.
He said: “It’s a very nice space to lay out your work and have quite a good picture of the artistic adventures you have. I’m so thrilled about it - it’s amazing!”
Silent Nature runs until May 25, on weekdays from 10am to 5pm.