Farnham joined communities across the UK in commemorating 80 years of peace since the end of World War II in Europe, with a moving evening of remembrance, celebration, and gratitude on VE Day.
Organised by Farnham Town Council, the event transformed Gostrey Meadow into a space of shared history and reflection as evening fell. The Alder Valley Brass Band filled the air with stirring melodies, while Victoria Cluskey captivated the crowd with beloved songs from the 1940s.
The replay of Winston Churchill’s iconic Victory broadcast transported listeners back to the defining moment peace was declared in Europe.
A respectful parade, led by civic leaders, the Royal British Legion, and local scouts, paid tribute to those who served and to the sacrifices made in defence of freedom.
Surrey’s Deputy Lieutenant, Bill Biddell, delivered a VE Day tribute, honouring the resilience and courage of a generation.
The evening concluded with the symbolic lighting of the beacon by the High Sheriff, Peter Cluff—an enduring symbol of unity, remembrance, and peace.
With music, memories, and a strong sense of community spirit, Farnham honoured the legacy of those who lived through war and the sacrifices that made peace possible.