A council chief has urged naysayers to look beyond the gloom and embrace a brighter outlook for a landmark redevelopment in Farnham.
Cllr Natalie Bramhall has hit back at claims that Surrey County Council (SCC) isn’t doing enough to promote Brightwells Yard with concerns being raised the area could become a “desolate ghost town” and “blight on Farnham”.
Waverley Borough Council recently debated a motion, eventually withdrawn, that called on SCC to do more and engage with Greg Stafford MP on developing a business plan for the site.
But Cllr Bramhall, SCC cabinet member for property, waste and infrastructure, insists the council is fully committed to supporting Brightwells, both financially and promotionally, with plenty of positives to report.
And one of those positives could involve the “bespoke” building at the heart of the development.
“We’ve got to stop the malaise,” said Cllr Bramhall in calling for a “reset in relationship” between SCC and Waverley BC over the running of Brightwells Yard.
“We are making a multi-million pound investment into Brightwells Yard and the infrastructure programme and we’re really working hard on this.
“We know with Brightwells Yard there are a number of economic factors and these have affected developments across the whole of Surrey but our officers are meeting with businesses, employers and the BID group frequently.
“We’ve got Pirates Landing, Jetts Gym and the Reel Cinema and places like Monte Forte, Nando’s and the estate agents. The restaurants are trading really well.
“We’re trying to incentivise retailers to come to the commercial scheme and we did a ‘win a shop competition for a year’ which was really successful.”
The latter attracted more than 180 applications and could lead to an influx of new tenants as some have expressed interest in taking on units.
This week also sees another first as a community hub will open.
It is hoped the Brightwells & Co Creative Space will become a “real asset for Farnham” by bringing together arts, business and photography and involving local artists, schools and residents.
The programme was due to begin on Wednesday, May 7 with a Possibly Real, Probably Not exhibition by UCA students with local artist Kate Kennington-Steer following it up with a Yard of Joy workshop on May 24.
“We’re really excited about the hub and it’s going to be this big space for the broader spectrum of the community,” added Cllr Bramhall.
“In June we will be doing a photography exhibition and we’re planning to host regular small business showcases to promote local entrepreneurs and work there.”
There’s also been rumours that Coppa Club may not have given up the Brightwells ghost after all. Not much can be said because of legalities but there was a recent visit, and Cllr Bramhall was smiling during her chat with the Herald.
She said: “I can’t say too much, but that building was made bespoke for Coppa Club – the situation isn’t as dire as some councillors would have you believe.
“We need to encourage more food and beverage outlets.
“We need to be positive with ourselves and go out to get places residents would like to go to.”
She added: “We’ve got a centre manager now and a PR team, there’s a Brightwells Instagram page and we’re doing our level best to increase footfall.
“With local government reorganising we will split into two or three unitary authorities so Brightwells will end up within a unitary that secedes WBC.
“It’s incumbent on us county councillors to make sure we really try to encourage businesses into Brightwells so we can really make it a good place for residents.”