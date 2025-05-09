Surrey Police have released an e-fit image of a man as part of an ongoing investigation into a rape reported to have occurred in Farnham during the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The incident was reported by a victim who said she was raped after leaving the Mulberry pub on Station Hill between 2.30am and 6am on January 1, 2025.
According to police, three men were involved in the attack, including the individual depicted in the e-fit. The victim, who is receiving support from specialist officers, assisted police in creating the e-fit of one of the suspects.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We appreciate that this report will cause concern within the local community, and we are doing everything possible to ensure it is fully and thoroughly investigated.
“We have spent the last few months exploring every possible line of enquiry available to us and working with the victim, who has been fully supported throughout, to build a picture of the events which took place that night.”
The man in the e-fit is described as white, around 20 years old, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and dark facial stubble. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and a dark-coloured body warmer.
The second suspect is also described as white, around 20 years old, approximately 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with light brown scruffy hair. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved puffer jacket and blue jeans.
The third man is described as white, also about 20 years old, of medium build, and wearing a long-sleeved top.
The police spokesperson added: “Identifying this man could be a significant step in this investigation so please do get in touch if you recognise him or you have any other information.”
Anyone with information should call Surrey Police on 101, quoting crime reference PR/45250000285.