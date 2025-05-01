Pedal power not road chaos
It’s hugely frustrating that the council’s town centre roadworks are adding to the congestion on our streets and hitting local businesses.
But the truth is that some of the queues could be reduced if our councillors had put more effort into planning ahead for this and encouraging more people to cycle or walk to reach the town centre.
Every bike on the road, or pedestrian making the journey, is one less car in the traffic queue, and with the spring weather now improving rapidly, it’s the perfect time to travel 'actively'.
That’s why we at Farnham Cycle Campaign launched the Give it a Go! campaign. It invites residents to consider using their bicycle to travel to and from the town centre to avoid the traffic jams, particularly at peak periods.
Essentially, we’re urging as many people as possible to rethink some of their journeys and to dust off their bicycles and, at least once, try cycling into town. Though it clearly could be much better, there are some lovely, quiet back street routes into town, so for many people it is a practical, safe and thoroughly enjoyable way to travel quickly without the hassle and cost of driving and parking.
Many of your readers will know that we’ve have been scathing about the councils’ roads plan because it fails to offer even a single metre of new cycle track or any traffic-calmed routes to Farnham, in spite of the £15 million spend. The Borelli Walk improvement to an existing route was planned years ago as condition of the Brightwells development.
I have to confess that we were doubly disappointed when they refused to consider promoting active travel when planning the roadworks. It seemed a no-brainer for the council to encourage people to use alternative means of transport during the 18 month long programme of works to Farnham’s busiest roads.
It suggests that our councillors are out of step with practically every other town or city in the UK, or in Europe for that matter, and even with substantial government investment available, they have declined to encourage active travel to reach the town centre.
Of course, after people arrive in the town centre, they will be able to use widened pavements buy getting there is the issue facing most people.
Peter Goodman
Farnham Cycle Campaign
Our town’s at risk from council shake-up
Last week would have seen county council elections taking place in Surrey, Hampshire and West Sussex but for decisions by those very councils to postpone the elections whilst they do the Government’s bidding towards setting up unitary authorities in their place.
This month will also see those same councils presenting their respective reorganisation plans to local government ministers which, in Surrey’s case, will almost certainly be to cut the county in half by establishing two new unitary authorities.
All this activity is taking place without any real consultation with their respective electorates or even with second-tier district councils whose own preference, in Surrey’s case, is to argue for three unitary authorities.
However, the boundary line is to be drawn in Surrey, between these new all-consuming unitary bodies, council taxpayers in Waverley must shudder at the prospect of being tied in with the conurbations of Guildford and Woking, both of which have had their financial problems in the past and continue to do so.
Being the furthest outpost of the county, Haslemere residents in particular look like paying the heaviest price in terms of this upheaval both with respect to the provision of services, by an unknown council situated miles away, and the consequences of higher council taxes.
But is there a possible escape route for Haslemere from this scenario? I would like to think so by looking south towards the green hills of West Sussex and the South Downs. Environmentally and culturally, we share a common outlook with the south and such a move would unite us all as half of the town’s residents already enjoy the benefits of living in West Sussex and paying 20 percent less in council tax. Whilst the existing powers–that-be may oppose such moves unified and sustained local pressure can sometimes yield unexpected results.
Whatever happens under local government reorganisation, Haslemere will still have its own local or town council which this month also sees the election of a new mayor. Their powers may be limited, but whoever is elected let us hope it is someone bold and determined enough to stand up for Haslemere and its future destiny.
Douglas Thow
Hazel Grove
Hindhead
Thank you for search and rescue donations
I would like to thank everyone who donated to our collection on Saturday 19th April in Rams Walk, Petersfield. We collected a total of £390.81, and 100 percent of this money will go to the Hampshire Search and Rescue charity keep the team operational.
Hampshire Search and Rescue is on call 24/7, responding to requests from Hampshire Constabulary to search for vulnerable missing people and to help with response to flooding and other emergency incidents in the county.
Thank you for your generosity.
Patricia Exley
Hanger Way
Petersfield
Don’t forget our RAF heroes
As the nation marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, it is right that we pause to recognise the remarkable bravery, dedication and commitment of the Second World War generation. The sacrifice and service of those who fought for our country will never be forgotten.
While VE Day stands as a reminder of the end of the war in Europe, it was not the end of suffering and hardship for many of those who served, and for the families of those who lost their lives.
The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund was there to help individuals and families during and in the aftermath of the war.
Between 1945-1950, the fund spent nearly £3 million supporting RAF personnel and their families, including providing financial grants to schooling for children who lost their fathers in battle.
You can learn more about the Fund’s continuous support for the RAF Family at www.rafbf.org/lifetimeofsupport
Air Commodore Simon Harper
Director of Operations
RAF Benevolent Fund