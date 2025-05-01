But is there a possible escape route for Haslemere from this scenario? I would like to think so by looking south towards the green hills of West Sussex and the South Downs. Environmentally and culturally, we share a common outlook with the south and such a move would unite us all as half of the town’s residents already enjoy the benefits of living in West Sussex and paying 20 percent less in council tax. Whilst the existing powers–that-be may oppose such moves unified and sustained local pressure can sometimes yield unexpected results.