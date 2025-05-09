Children and staff at St Mary’s Frensham came together in a vibrant and heartfelt celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Dressed in red, white and blue, the entire school community embraced a day of reflection, learning, and joyful togetherness.
In the days leading up to the event, pupils prepared colourful bunting to decorate the school grounds and created their own flags to wave during a festive, street party-style lunch held on the playground.
Throughout the day, children explored the history and significance of VE Day, focusing on themes of peace, hope, and the strength of community.
Lessons drew connections to the wartime ‘Dig for Victory’ campaign, brought to life through traditional games, 1940s music and dancing, and other immersive activities that captured the spirit of the era.
A school spokesperson said: “It was a day filled with learning, reflection, fun and celebration; creating new memories and hope for the future, while honouring those who made VE Day possible.”
A particularly moving moment came when Year 2 pupils shared a touching letter written by a great-grandparent, recounting personal memories of VE Day in 1945. Accompanied by photographs from the time, the letter offered a powerful link between past and present.
The celebration also featured musical performances by the children, including two heartfelt songs: one in remembrance of those who contributed to victory, and another celebrating unity and peace.