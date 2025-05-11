It was a nervy start to the day in Aldershot, but as trains and coaches began their journey on the Road to Wembley, excitement steadily built among fans.
Despite Aldershot being the favourites, there was an underlying tension in the air as supporters boarded at the station.
After a season to forget for the Shots, in which they finished 16th in the National League, fans were hopeful that a Wembley trophy could lift the spirits of both the club and the town.
Outside the station and throughout Aldershot town centre, flags, scarves, and horns were being bought and sold as friends and families gathered to watch their local team make their Wembley debut.
Following the hour-long journey to Waterloo Station, it was on to the Jubilee Line. The tube was packed with fans—mainly from Aldershot—but among the wave of red and blue, a few Spennymoor Town shirts could be spotted.
Fans assembled in large numbers on Wembley Way, with 38,600 people making their way into the stadium.
More than 20,000 Aldershot fans, from die-hard supporters to those attending their first match, came from all over the UK—from Cardiff to Newcastle—to witness the team’s first-ever final.
Spennymoor fans also turned out in impressive numbers, travelling the 250 miles from County Durham with high hopes. Despite being the underdogs, their victory over Rochdale in the semi-final gave them confidence they could pull off an upset.
Spennymoor fan Bradley Toas said: “It’s my first time at Wembley and I’m here to cheer on my local non-league team Spennymoor Town. To see them here at Wembley 12 years since the FA Vase win is just fantastic.”
As the game kicked off, the roar of the Aldershot crowd overwhelmed the Spennymoor supporters, and the noise didn’t stop until long after the final whistle.
A cautious first half from both teams left fans on edge, but Aldershot rose to the occasion in the second half. Wembley came alive as they netted the opener—and it wasn’t long before they scored twice more to secure a 3–0 victory over Spennymoor.
Supporters flooded Wembley Way after the match, singing and cheering in celebration.
Aldershot die-hard Nick Cansfield said: “I’ve been waiting 45 years to watch the Shots. 3–0 is absolutely fantastic. First half was probably tactical, keeping tight and trying to get to half-time without conceding a goal and wear them down by not letting them have sight of the ball. Second half they came out absolutely pulsating and how good was Josh’s goal at the end.”
After the trophy lift, fans packed onto the Jubilee Line, sardine-style, making their way back to Waterloo Station, still buzzing from a historic day for Aldershot Town FC.