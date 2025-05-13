Crowds of cheering spectators lined more than 30 miles of Hampshire roads at the weekend in a moving convoy of classic military and other vehicles marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
The commemorative procession on Saturday, May 10, was hailed as a fitting tribute to conclude a week of reflection and celebration.
Departing from Southwick, near Fareham, the convoy followed a route through Wickham, the Meon Valley, and Alton, before arriving at its final destination in Basingstoke.
Escorted by members of the Royal British Legion Riders Branch, the vehicles were greeted by thousands of spectators along the 30-mile-plus route.
Many communities were festooned with flags and bunting, church bells rang out, and there was much cheering and clapping in support of the veterans and special guests travelling in the convoy.
A spokesperson for the event noted that the fine weather likely contributed to the large turnout.
“We apologise for our late arrival along sections of the route due in part to some vehicles with faults having to pull out of the convoy. Many well-wishers waited for over an hour, as a consequence, to see us pass,” they said.
The event, which organisers say will be the last in its current format, brings to a close a series of similar convoys that began in 2019 to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“Marking the 80th Anniversary of VE Day rounds off what has been a successful endeavour, supporting charity, keeping history alive and bringing communities together,” the spokesperson continued.
Funds raised during the event will go towards the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.
Organisers extended thanks to the many groups and agencies who supported the event, including Hampshire Highways, DGCS, Alton Town Council, Hampshire Police, Lasham Gliding Society, the Defence School of Policing, RBL Riders Branch, and Milestones Museum.
As the final vehicles rolled into Basingstoke, the event closed on a high note, one of remembrance, gratitude, and unity.