The family of a couple who died in a house fire in Alton in April have today paid tribute to them, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Police were called at 4am on Monday April 14 to reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton. Firefighters and police attended but Stan and Roma Rickman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute to the couple, a family statement said: “Stan and Roma were much loved parents and grandparents who were kind and generous and would do anything for anyone.
“The family are extremely saddened that they were taken from us too early and that we were unable to share their last years with them.
“They will be greatly missed, but their memory will live on through their family and many friends.
“The family wish to thank the emergency services for their actions and support through this difficult time.
“We reach out to anyone who has any information relating to Stan and Roma’s passing, as it would greatly help us come to terms with our devastating loss.”
As part of Hampshire Police’s investigation into the circumstances of the fire, a 16-year-old boy from Alton, a 15-year-old boy from Bordon and a 15-year-old boy from Alton have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have all since been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further inquiries to continue.
If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, including CCTV, dash cam or doorbell camera footage from the area at the time, they can report information, here.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org