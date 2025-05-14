School students were treated to a remarkable sight last week as the UK’s last flying Lancaster bomber roared overhead.
The aircraft performed three low passes over Amesbury School in Hindhead, creating unforgettable memories for all who witnessed the flypast.
The tribute was in honour of former Amesbury pupil Squadron Leader Melvin ‘Dinghy’ Young, a pilot in 617 Squadron, formed in 1943 to carry out Operation Chastise, more widely known as the Dambuster Raid.
Young and his crew successfully struck the Möhne Dam, contributing to its breach. Tragically, their aircraft was shot down over the Dutch coast, just 20 minutes from home.
The tribute was sparked by a chance discovery made by a current student at the private school. Inspired by the Dambusters film and researching the operation's crews, the pupil uncovered the connection between Young and the school.
Along with a group of fellow students, they reached out to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) to share the news, and to inform them of Amesbury’s VE Day celebration plans.
The BBMF responded positively. Following official VE Day commemorations in London on May 8, the Lancaster crew honoured the request, completing the breathtaking flypast on their return journey to Lincoln.
Amesbury’s commemoration of Squadron Leader Young does not end there. On Friday, May 16, the anniversary of Operation Chastise, the Haslemere Society will present a blue plaque recognising the special link between Young and the school. It will be displayed alongside an existing plaque commemorating Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery’s time at Amesbury during the Second World War.
A spokesperson for the school said: “VE Day is a time of both reflection on loss and celebration of peace. The school is so honoured that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has made this gesture to honour a fallen Old Amesburian, and a legend of Bomber Command.
“It is heartwarming that the Lancaster caused so much excitement locally, adding to commemorative events that have taken place over the past week, as we all remind ourselves of the freedoms we enjoy thanks to the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation.”
Operation Chastise was carried out by RAF 617 Squadron on the night of May 16 to 17, 1943. Using specially designed ‘bouncing bombs’ created by engineer Barnes Wallis, the squadron targeted Germany’s Möhne, Eder, and Sorpe dams in the Ruhr Valley, which were were crucial to the region’s water supply and industrial power.
The Möhne and Eder dams were successfully breached, causing massive flooding and disrupting German war production, but at a heavy cost. Of the 19 Lancaster bombers that took part, eight were lost and 53 airmen, including Squadron Leader Young, were killed.
Despite the losses, the mission became one of the most iconic air operations of the Second World War, remembered for its bravery, precision, and the extraordinary risks taken by the air crews.